GRANGEVILLE — Following several days of tryouts, street sports, breakfast, parades and rodeos, the Border Days celebration culminated in a big announcement at the July 3 rodeo: Cressis Holes of White Bid was crowned the 2024 Border Days queen, while Noelle Chmelik of Cottonwood was named princess.

“We were thrilled to have four girls trying out this year,” said Border Days committee member and royalty chair Anna Wren. Additional candidates were Miranda Klapprich of Cottonwood and Nora Lynn Dolan of Grangeville.

