GRANGEVILLE — Following several days of tryouts, street sports, breakfast, parades and rodeos, the Border Days celebration culminated in a big announcement at the July 3 rodeo: Cressis Holes of White Bid was crowned the 2024 Border Days queen, while Noelle Chmelik of Cottonwood was named princess.
“We were thrilled to have four girls trying out this year,” said Border Days committee member and royalty chair Anna Wren. Additional candidates were Miranda Klapprich of Cottonwood and Nora Lynn Dolan of Grangeville.
Holes, 15, is a junior at Grangeville High School. She is the daughter of Ray and Lisa Holes. She has an older brother and a younger brother.
She has ridden for two drill teams, including Triple Bar Drill, where she served as queen. She has also packed flags for several parades and rodeos on her mares Z and VooDoo. Holes has won the 12-15-year-old girls All-Around Champion saddle for the Central Idaho Rodeo Association and also won the yearend barrel racing buckle with her horse, Monkey. The duo also won the Northwest Barrel Horse Association’s youth 2D average buckle last year and the 2022 Border Days Youth Champion, having the fastest time of all barrel racers who took the arena in 2022, youth and open events. She was also the barrel champ in Weippe in 2021 and qualified for the Lewiston Roundup in 2022, placing fourth in a field of 10 racers.
“Last year, Monkey and I ran the Green Mile in Pendleton, Ore.,” she stated. “This is the largest grass barrel racing pattern in the world. Monkey and I ran a pattern of more than 1,000 feet and placed 32nd out of more than 200 riders.”
Following her school graduation, Holes plans to pursue a medical career in equine health.
“I also plan to continue riding competitively in the great sport of rodeo,” she smiled.
Aside from barrels, she also enjoys competing in pole bending, goat tying and roping events. She gives riding lessons, as well, and when she isn’t on the family ranch or working with horses, she likes to ski and snowboard.
Noelle Chmelik, 16, is a junior at St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood. She is the daughter of Jim and Colleen Chmelik, the youngest of eight.
Chmelik is active in volleyball, basketball, music and drama at school, as well as dancing, skiing, swimming, hiking and horse riding outside of school. She also participates in church activities, 4-H and Triple Bar Drill Team. She rides her Arabian, Bennie.
A fun fact about Chmelik?
“I’ve ridden a dolphin,” she stated.
Following high school graduation, she plans to attend Ave Maria University and major in liberal arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.