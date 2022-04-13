GRANGEVILLE —Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA), celebrating 55 years of promoting artists, announces its Annual Spring Show and Sale. This will be held Thursday, April 21 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Friday, April 22, (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.), and Saturday, April 23 (10 a.m.- 4 p.m.). The show venue is the Super 8 Hotel conference room, 801 S W 1st St/Hwy 95, Grangeville. The show includes all original media artwork of area artists.
Ellamae Holes is this year’s featured artist. Holes is one of the founding members of the CIAA and has held every office and committee positions. She produced the CIAA newsletter for many years and other association activities. She organized the hospital and bank displays to include displays at the First Security Bank/Wells Fargo Bank. She and her husband, Gerry, hosted the Border Days’ Hole-in-the-Wall Show at their Mini Mall on Main Street, Grangeville.
The first Idaho County Landscape award, in June 1971, was awarded to Holes. Records show that she has won the lion’s share of these awards. She has received numerous local and regional art awards, including Best of Show, People’s Choice, and many blue ribbons. She took home her share of ribbons at the Wallowa Festival of Arts (juried). Her art has been featured in the First Stope Gallery, Butte, Mont; Washington Snake River Showcase (juried) in Clarkston; The Dahmen Barn, Uniontown; Fourth Wall Art Gallery, Lewiston; Salmon River Regional Art Show, Riggins; White Bird Days; Hells Canyon Days, Cambridge; Raspberry Festival, Cottonwood; and Kamiah BBQ Days Art Show.
Holes’ art media include oil, watercolor, acrylic, ink, and pencil. Favorite subjects are portraits and landscapes. Andrew Wyeth, Remington, Wood are favorite artists who’ve inspired her; to this list she includes local artist, Gloria Teats, who generously shares her art knowledge and expertise.
On Friday evening, April 22, a celebration with complimentary wine and cheese, music, a silent auction and raffle ticket winner announcements will occur at a special appetizer buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. at Super 8. The show includes all original media artwork of area artists. CIAA Spring Show includes special tours for local students to encourage young artists, who are also responsible for the Kids Choice Awards. People’s Choice Awards included. Public invited. For information, email ciaa.idaho@gmail.com.
