KAMIAH — On Friday, May 13, a mini chess tournament was held at the DoJo building near Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12 with the Kamiah Homeschool class. A total 22 students participated.
This was the first tournament done by The Chess Guy (Sanford Staab) since the COVID outbreak that shut down the annual Chess Guy tournaments in the area.
Winners were Avery James, Tate Manley and Chael Manley. All prizes were various sizes of carrot cake baked by Staab’s wife, Kim.
The five-round Swiss tournament was the capstone to a four-week chess class requested by Julie Manley. Interest in chess among the homeschoolers was spurred on by online play. The Chess Guy was beaten several times in quick games due to the high level of competence members of the class exhibited.
If you want chess instruction or a tournament in the area, call The Chess Guy at 208-301-8615 or check out http://sandythechessguy.weebly.com/.
