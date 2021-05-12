KAMIAH — Teenagers 12 to 18 are invited to show what makes them proud to call Kamiah home. UYLC invites teenagers —anyone 12 to 18 years old, from Kamiah and Kooskia areas— to take photographs that depict something that brings them hometown pride and, in a short artist’s statement, tell why.
UYLC will publicize all entries on their social media pages; winners will be matted and framed and placed in the Teen Center front window for all to see and sent to the local papers for possible publication. Winners will also receive cash prizes: $100 for the top submission; $50 for second; $25 for third; and two honorable mentions will receive a Silverwood pass for use this summer.
Submissions should be in JPEG format. All entries must be submitted by May 21, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time using the contest form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PHOTO21.
