Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School recently released its honor roll as follows:
High School: 4.0 – Wyatt Anderberg, Autumn Martinez, Apollo McCusker, Cassidy Thibert Jonathan Ward. 3.8-3.7 – Cody Stamper, Fox VanValkenberg, Frances Ward. 3.6-3.5 – Lincoln Barger, Emmalyn Boller, Jacob Fabbi, Jessica Ketola. 3.4-3.0 – Brooklyn Barger, Nicholas Boren, Josie Graves, KayLee Graves, Barak Meyer, Dayton Mitzkus, Callie Parsons, Taya Pfefferkorn, Jacob Roberts, Landon Schlieper, Gracie Schuster, Selway Shown, Jeffrey Stevens, Brayden Tarro, Sierra Tillery, Evelyn Ward.
Junior High: 4.0 – Mahayla Graves, Arizona Hendren, Lexie Lycan, Sypress Martinez, Orion McCusker, Benjamin Nuxoll, Sage Shira, Lane Thibert. 3.8-3.7 – Teegan Altman, Charlotte Becker, Violet Becker, Cason Curtis, Tristan Dudley, Jayden Funderburg, Seirra Logan, Jesse Rice, Julia Smyth. 3.4-3.0 – Jessica Aikin-Moose, Brennan Biesecker, David Boren, Peter Fabbi, Adria Finnell, Erin Foley, Jordyn Hendren, Dani Huston, Alissa Jackson, Richard Ketola, Marie Knight, Paetyn Labudie, Jaxon Mamula, Luke Nelson, Tiara Palmer, Rylie Payton, Evalie Schuster, Kale Walle, Liam Walle, Zoey Wilkes, Ryker Wilkins, Corbin Wilson.
Lewis-Clark State College
LEWISTON — Locals made the honor roll lists of 864 students at Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2023 semester. President’s List qualifications are students must have a 3.75 grade point average (GPA) or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above. For the dean’s list, students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
President’s List:
Cottonwood: Matthew W. Coppernoll, Cayle M. Johnson, India R. Peery, Jade Prigge; Grangeville: Anya M. Andrews, Camden K. Barger, Jesus I. Perez; Greencreek: Danielle R. Sonnen; Kamiah: Daisy L. Bower, Kaylee Y. Hunt, Cecily R. Puckett; Kooskia: Paige B. Morrow, Jarret P. Nuxoll; Lucile: Isaac C. Hofflander; Riggins: Lotus O. Harper; White Bird: Ashley Hampton.
Dean’s List:
Cottonwood: Darren N. Byers, Jade A. Gehring, MacKenzie L. Key, Samuel S. Mager, Kyle J. Schwartz; Grangeville: Paige E. Layman, Suzan K. Linder, Alyssa J. Peeples, Emma R. Roach, Gianna R. Skovajsa; Kamiah: Sarah A. Martinez-Warren, Claire J. McNall; Kooskia: Mary E. Martin.
Sts. Peter & Paul School
GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School in Grangeville recently announced its second semester honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year.
Third grade: Benjamin Cook, Billy Crowley, Liam Green, Blake Howe, Dylan Kaplan*, Brendan Murdock*, Cora Sonnen*, Malachi Wiltse.
Fourth grade: Bridgelee Adams*, Rylie Arnzen*, Harper Blewett*, Eko Davis, Mackenzie Holman*, Gage Kaschmitter*, Gwen Schaff, Cade Sewell.
Fifth grade: Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Nolan McAllister, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff, Sawyer Wilson*.
Sixth grade: Dax Dewey, Cole Sonnen, Lillian Tackett, Kenzie Williams, Haidyn Wolter
Seventh grade: Landon McAllister*, Aubrey Schaff,
Eighth grade: Mikaela Klement, Kalli Klement, Alejandro Pineda.
*Denotes all As
