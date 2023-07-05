GRANGEVILLE — Renee Stevens is the new director of the Hope Center. Stevens stepped into the role in March of this year, replacing the previous director, Kelly Turney, who had been directing the center since 2018.
Stevens worked with Turney for a few months and was able to learn about her new position and responsibilities. June was the first month Stevens began working alone as director of the center. She commented that while there has certainly been a learning curve, she is excited about her new position.
Stevens said she has a lot of hopes for the center. She said the main thing she hopes to achieve is getting rid of some of the stigma surrounding it as a crisis center. She added that while the Hope Center is a crisis pregnancy center, that is not its only function.
The Hope Center offers a wide variety of courses and resources for all clients. There are several courses, for different stages of parenting, and a variety of life skills and financial aid courses. There are also several resources available, such as diapers, baby clothes, and even coffee cards for tired parents.
“I really want, especially, young mothers and fathers, too, to use this resource,” Stevens said of the center.
Stevens has another goal, to revive the Kamiah center. The Hope Center has two locations: one in Grangeville and one in Kamiah. The Kamiah center has reached a point where it can only be open one day a week. With only two volunteers from the Kamiah area, there is very little local support from the community.
Stevens does believe though, that there is a need for the Hope Center in Kamiah. She plans to hold a house cleaning day and reach out to the community more. Specifically, she said she really hopes to see a church in Kamiah get involved with the center.
The Hope Center in Grangeville is open Mondays 1-5 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays 1-4 p.m. at 113 W. North Street. The Hope Center in Kamiah is open Thursdays 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 404 Hill Street. You can call Grangeville, 208-983-0093 or Kamiah, 208-935-0376.
