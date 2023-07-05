Renee Stevens photo

Renee Stevens, the new director of the Hope Center.

 Free Press / Kaylyn Ahrens

GRANGEVILLE — ­Renee Stevens is the new director of the Hope Center. Stevens stepped into the role in March of this year, replacing the previous director, Kelly Turney, who had been directing the center since 2018.

Stevens worked with Turney for a few months and was able to learn about her new position and responsibilities. June was the first month Stevens began working alone as director of the center. She commented that while there has certainly been a learning curve, she is excited about her new position.

