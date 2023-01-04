Need a car seat for your child? At Hope Center offices in Kamiah and Grangeville, they have a program for earning a brand new Graco car seat. All it takes is your time for a few lessons.
Hope Center has classes about pregnancy and children, as well as life skills classes. For information: Kamiah office, 208-935-0376; Grangeville office, 208-983-0093; or online at www.hopecenterid.com.
