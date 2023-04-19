Do you need a car seat for your child? At Hope Center offices in Kamiah and Grangeville, there is a program for earning a brand new Graco car seat. All it takes is some time for a few educational lessons.
Hope Center has a classes about pregnancy and children, as well as life skills classes, such as “Screen time and You,” “Depression and Suicide,” “Anger Management,” “Buying a Car” and “Staying out of Debt.”
