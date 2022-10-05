GRANGEVILLE — Are you a teen or adult who is going to be buying a used car or renting an apartment soon? Do you feel that you need some information on what to look for, what questions to ask, what to avoid? Would you like to have your high school teenager learn more about these subjects?
Hope Center, located next door to The Gallery at 113 West North Street in Grangeville, offers classes in these subjects. The classes can be taken one-on-one or in a small group of friends that you bring in, and they can be taken anytime. All classes are free, and when completed, participants can earn Mammoth Bucks to spend around town or Crema Café coffee certificates. Call Hope Center to make an appointment: 208-983-0093. Hope Center is open Mondays 1-5 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays 1-4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.