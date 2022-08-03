Hope Center has formula to give out to anyone who needs it. They also have free classes you can take to earn diapers, wipes, baby clothes, baby items, car seats and more. Stop by Hope Center and make an appointment or call: Hope Center Grangeville, 208-983-0093; Hope Center Kamiah, 208-935-0376; director’s cell, 208-451-3494; www.hopecenterid.com.

