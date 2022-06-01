Grangeville and Kamiah Hope Centers are planning open houses at each facility. At the events, each center will provide a children’s activity, food and drinks, door prizes and free diapers and wipes while supplies last.
Kamiah Hope Center’s open house will be Monday, June 6, from 4-7 p.m. Grangeville Hope Center’s open house will be Wednesday, June 8, from 4-7 p.m.
