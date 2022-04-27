GRANGEVILLE — Border Days Queen 2022 Emma Roach and the Border Days Committee will be host to a horse clinic Saturday, May 21, at the Border Days Arena.

A local trainer and barrel racer will be presenting tips and techniques and discuss overall horsemanship skills. This is limited to 20 riders. Cost is $100 and includes a Dutch oven lunch. For details, contact Roach through Facebook Messenger at emmareeseroach.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments