GRANGEVILLE — Border Days Queen 2022 Emma Roach and the Border Days Committee will be host to a horse clinic Saturday, May 21, at the Border Days Arena.
A local trainer and barrel racer will be presenting tips and techniques and discuss overall horsemanship skills. This is limited to 20 riders. Cost is $100 and includes a Dutch oven lunch. For details, contact Roach through Facebook Messenger at emmareeseroach.
