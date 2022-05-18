GRANGEVILLE — Border Days Queen 2022 Emma Roach and the Border Days Committee will be host to a horse clinic Saturday, May 21, at the Border Days Arena, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presenter Barbara Drnjevic will offer a program that includes focusing on body alignment, leg pressure to head movement ratio, how to to keep your horse formed while loping in circles and turning barrel, as well as overall horsemanship and barrel skills. Cost is $100 and includes a Dutch oven lunch. For details, contact Roach through Facebook Messenger at emmareeseroach or call 208-451-5102 by today, May 18.

