KOOSKIA — Everyone is welcome to participate in the Kooskia Saddliers obstacle and trail challenge on Saturday, May 22. Riders may enter multiple times on different horses by paying per horse. No horse may compete against itself and judges’ decisions are final. Juniors and Novices can move up. Each division is paid from entries; total entries determine payout.

Juniors to 13 – $10 per horse; Novices – $10 per horse; and Open – $15 per horse. Spectators are free. Novice is for any rider or horse that has not earned over $50 from trail/obstacle events.

Sign-ups are at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m. Concessions will be available.

