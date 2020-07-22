GRANGEVILLE – “Medicare pays about 85 percent of hospice costs,” social worker and Syringa Hospice director, Cindy Higgins, explained at the June 23 Syringa board meeting.
Higgins spoke on hospice during the board education portion of the meeting.
“No hospice experience is the same, because we tailor it specifically to the needs of the patient and their family,” Higgins said.
Hospice is considered the model for quality, compassionate care for people facing life-limiting illness. Medical care, pain management, emotional and physical support are available to patients and their families based on their needs and wishes. The goal is focusing on caring rather than curing.
Higgins said hospice includes an interdisciplinary approach that encompasses assistance from a physician, nurse, home health aides, social worker, spiritual mentor and volunteers, as well as a variety of ancillary services including therapists (physical, occupational, etc.) and others.
She explained the annual Just for the Hill of It Bike Challenge, Tree of Lights Memorial gathering, and personal donations help supply the needs for what Medicare and other insurances do not cover.
“We have to be very good stewards of our funds while offering the best quality of care possible,” she emphasized.
Medicare reimburses on a daily rate, which, since 2016, is $186.17 per day, for the first 60 days, then $143.54 per day for anything from day 61 on.
Higgins expressed gratitude for Syringa Hospice’s approximately 30 volunteers who provide about 1,500 hours’ worth of volunteer service.
“We could not do it without them, and it’s also important to note the great amount of support from our community,” she said.
Syringa CEO Abner King stated that hospice finances can sometimes be a challenge, “since it’s nearly 100 percent Medicare patients, and Medicare is highly regulated,” he said.
The board discussed hospice reach as it currently serves those who live in about a 45-mile radius from Grangeville.
“We are a district hospital, and there is a large population to take care of,” trustee Jane Carlson said.
Trustee Jim May said the spinoff from hospice benefits the hospital, and chair Leta Strauss agreed.
“Yes, the P.R. from hospice is very good for the hospital,” Strauss said.
Satisfaction for the program can be evidenced by Syringa Hospice’s rating, which sits at 94 percent, as compared to Idaho’s average at 87 percent, and the 86 percent national average.
Higgins cited research evidence that hospice not only improves the quality of life of its patients, but also saves money in the long run.
Higgins proposed questions to consider for the future which included opening a satellite office in Kooskia and increasing marketing as Syringa has the only active hospice in the area.
