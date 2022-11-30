Hospice Tree of Lights photo

A candlelight service is part of the annual Tree of Lights event.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Hospice will present its 22nd annual Hospice Tree of Lights Memorial ceremony Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will take place at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center at 2 p.m.

Hospice volunteers are currently busy creating handmade ornaments to be placed on a tree for the event.

