GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Hospice will present its 22nd annual Hospice Tree of Lights Memorial ceremony Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will take place at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center at 2 p.m.
Hospice volunteers are currently busy creating handmade ornaments to be placed on a tree for the event.
Donations and memorial names are sought for the event. Send donations and information no later than Dec. 5 to be included on the program and have an ornament made.
Send your name, address and email, along with whom the memorial is for; note whether you will pick up the ornament at the event or you want it to be mailed to someone else (note name and address if this is the case). Send to: Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights, 607 West Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530. In addition, go to syringahospital.org where there is a banner, or search under “Events.” Under Tree of Lights, find a “click here” text which will then direct to the order form.
The Tree of Lights program on Dec. 11 includes a candlelight service, music, reading of the memorial names and readings by Syringa Hospice staff and volunteers.
