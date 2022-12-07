GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Hospice will present its annual Hospice Tree of Lights Memorial ceremony Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will take place at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments