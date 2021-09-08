GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospice will host hospice volunteer training sessions Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Soltman Center, 600 W. Main St. Grangeville. Refreshments and lunch will be provided both days. Preregister by calling Syringa Hospice at 208-983-8550 and ask for Cindy or Tara.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments