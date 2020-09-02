GRANGEVILLE – As of Aug. 10, Syringa Hospital & Clinics requires all patients and visitors to have a face mask while in the facility. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
“Wearing a face covering helps everyone keep their germs to themselves and prevents the spread of illness especially among those who may not be aware they have it,” a Friday, Aug. 7 press release stated. “Cloth face masks should not be placed on young children younger than 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance. Options are available for those who are not able to wear a mask including curb side pharmacy, waiting in your vehicle until your appointment, using a face shield rather than masks or scheduling a telehealth visit. Our staff is happy to make alternate arrangements for those who need assistance or are unable to wear a face covering.”
For questions, call 208-983-1700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.