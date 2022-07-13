RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights 2022 will be sizzling with lots of excitement and events just a week and a half away, Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. The Talent Show is Friday at 6:45 p.m., admission is $5 at the gate; on Saturday, 11 am.-3 p.m. is the free car show, with Hot Summer Nights bands playing from 3 p.m.-midnight, with admission $10 at the gate. On Saturday night will be 1) A surprise musical guest, 2) American Minute, with the music of the Doobie Brothers, and 3) Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute band. Volunteers are needed for Hot Summer Nights to help run the kiddos’ merchandise booth. Contact Lindy Smithers if you would like to help.
The Hot Summer Nights Talent Show, with $1,500 in cash prizes for first, second, & third place in three divisions: Youth, Non-theme, and Theme, will be held Friday, July 22, 7-9 p.m. There are still some openings at this writing; contact Lindy Smithers or go online at https://bit.ly/3u98XvY to enter the show.
Hot Summer Nights Car Show on Saturday; registration opens at 9 a.m. There is free online early registration to reserve your best location on a first come, first spot basis. Register your car at https://bit.ly/3yxsLKL or contact Bill and Phyllis Sampson. Gates are open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the show and admission is free.
There are several SRHS class reunions, family and friend reunions going on along with Hot Summer Nights. There will be lots of “ol” friends to see.
