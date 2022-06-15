RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights’ talent show, car show and featured bands are on their way, set for Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23. The famous Hot Summer Nights’ talent show, with $1,500 in cash prizes for first, second and third place in three divisions: Youth, Non-theme, and Theme will be held Friday, July 22, 7-9 p.m.; the show is looking for your talent, contact Lindy Smithers or go online at https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignup/ 70a044ea4a623a6fd0-talent1 to enter. Canned music with Kurt Sacket will follow the talent show; gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is $5.
Hot Summer Nights Car Show, Saturday, July 23, is open to any year electric vehicles as well as classic cars and trucks; registration opens at 9 a.m. There a is free, online early registration that will reserve your best location spot; a first come, first spot basis. Register your car now at https://www.signupgeniuis.com/go/70a044ea4a623a6fd-carshow1 or contact Bill and Phyllis Sampson. The gates are open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the car show and admission is free.
Hot Summer Nights bands Saturday night are A Surprise Musical Guest, American Minute, with the music of the Doobie Brothers, and Soul Sacrifice, a Santana Tribute Band. Gates are open 3 p.m.-midnight and admission is $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.