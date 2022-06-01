RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights and Car Show 2022 is on its way, set for Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. The famous Hot Summer Nights Talent Show, which is held Friday night, is looking for your talent; contact Lindy Smithers or Tracey Bird now if you would like to enter. The Car Show will be shining; contact Bill and Phyllis Sampson to enter your car. Santana is the featured band for Saturday night.
