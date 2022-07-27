RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights 2022 sizzled hot and bright and fun Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. Tracey Myers, Mariah Crump and Linda Smithers were the amazing coordinators who helped make this year’s event successful, along with the many wonderful volunteers, terrific sponsors and great audience.
Hot Summer Nights 2022 Talent Show winners: Youth: Claire Farrens and Maggie Myeres – 1st; Harper Hines – 2nd; and Abigail Farrens – 3rd. Non-theme: Jonah Leisure – 1st; Shantel Schwartz – 2nd; and Sierra Bovey – 3rd. Theme: After School Kids’ Dribble Team, with 20 girls and boys from first grade to sixth grade, placing 1st; and with no other contestants in that category. The Salmon River Chamber of Commerce chose to donate 2nd and 3rd place prize money to help the team purchase new basketballs. (These kids entertain at halftime at SRHS basketball games.)
