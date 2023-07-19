RIGGINS — The Riggins Hot Summer Nights (HSN) celebration is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 21 - 22, at Riggins City Park.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event will start with the National Anthem / American Legion White Bird at 6:45 p.m. The talent show will be held at 7 p.m. with $1,500 in cash prizes. At 9 p.m. on Friday DJ Kurt will provide venue audio.
Car show registrations start Saturday at 9 a.m. At 11 a.m. gates will open with free admission for the show. There will be trophies, door prizes and music from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. At 5 p.m. the gates open again with Ben Ormsby and Co. performing from 6 – 7:30 p.m., Wheel in the Sky NW – Tribute to the Music of Journey from 8:30 – 10 p.m. and Hysteria – Tribute to the music of Def Leppard from 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Admission is free for kids, age 10 and younger; $10 for others. No pets or coolers are permitted. There will be a cookshack and beer garden, a dunk chair, kids’ games, face painting and more.
Presale HSN shirts are available at Main Street Hair Co. Sign up for the talent show online at rigginsidaho.com or through the HSN Facebook page. For information contact the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce at Chamber@RigginsIdaho.com.
