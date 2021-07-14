We’re all under a lot of stress every day. While we cannot eliminate stress, we can manage it. That means taking time for ourselves. A great way to do that is with meditation.
When people think of meditation, they may think of someone sitting cross legged and repeating “ommm” over and over, but it’s more than that. Meditation is a group of techniques for focusing attention and letting other thoughts go. The intent is to become more aware of yourself and your emotions. This may help you manage stress and release physical tension.
There are plenty of benefits to meditation. As we’ve already talked about, it helps in managing stress. But it can do more than that. While research about meditation is ongoing, it may be helpful for conditions including certain types of pain, depression, anxiety, insomnia and concentration difficulties.
There are different styles of meditation, but most of them ask you to:
• Find a quiet location — This will help prevent outside distractions. If you live in a noisy place or it is difficult to find a quiet place, use ear plugs.
• Assume a comfortable posture — You may sit, lie down, or stand, depending on your practice. Some methods even include walking or other movement.
• Focus your attention — You may focus on a mantra, an object or your breathing.
• Have an open mind — This is not the opposite of focusing your attention. Let your thoughts come and go without letting them distract you. Don’t suppress or judge them. Just bring your attention back to your focal point.
Meditation is very safe for most healthy people, but there are some precautions you should take. Some movements or positions could be difficult if you have physical limitations. So,
• Let your doctor know you meditate — This will help ensure coordinated and safe medical care.
• Don’t use meditation in place of medical care — Talk to your doctor first about any health concerns and ask about research related to your health condition.
• Find a qualified teacher — Be sure they are trained in your style. It’s especially important to do movements correctly to avoid injury and modify any positions you need to.
Although it may seem difficult to take time for yourself, doing so with meditation can help ease your mind and body.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management since 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.