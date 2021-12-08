Books image
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library will be host to an “How to Catch an Elf” event Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the library from 4-6 p.m. Snacks, crafts, a surprise drawing and a reading of “How to Catch an Elf” will be part of the evening.

