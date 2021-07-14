It’s important to set good boundaries, but saying “no” is not easy for many of us. We know that helping others can be for good for our mental health, but constantly giving our time can also negatively impact our mental and physical well-being. When we consistently put others first, it increases our risk for mental health problems. It can also place important relationships at risk. Many times, when we agree to something, we don’t have a full understanding of what’s involved or the actual time commitment required, we may feel guilty when we say “no,” or we may fear losing an important relationship or job opportunity if we say “no.” However, by overextending ourselves we increase our risk for stress, anxiety, irritability, insomnia as well as negatively affect our concentration and problem-solving skills. Saying “no” can be a difficult skill to learn, but it gets easier with practice.
Here are some suggestions to try when you say “no” without feeling too guilty or hurting a relationship:
1. Offer an alternative — Suggesting another solution shows that you care about the person and want to help, even if you can’t do it yourself. Say something like, “Perhaps we can have the picnic at the park instead of my backyard this year or maybe someone else can host the picnic.”
2. Request time — This allows you time to determine your availability without giving an immediate “no.” It demonstrates your interest but also gives you the opportunity to make sure you have the time. You could say something like, “I’m not sure I’m free at that time. Can I get back to you?”
3. Offer to take on a lesser task — This is appropriate if you want to be involved but doesn’t commit you to tasks you can’t do. For example, a phrase like, “I can’t bake cookies for the sale, but I can donate ingredients or make the sign for the sale.”
4. Don’t decide alone — This is appropriate if you feel you need a different perspective. It can be helpful to bounce an idea off a coworker or loved one. You might not see all the risks or benefits involved in saying “yes.” Say something like, “I’d like to check with my partner or supervisor first, but I’ll let you know in a few days.”
5. Stay in the loop — This answer keeps the door open for saying “yes” at another time without burning any bridges. For instance, you could say, “I’m afraid I can’t help this time, but feel free to check back with me at a later date.”
Although, saying “no” is not always an option, learning when and what to say “no” to is important. There may be alternatives to a flat-out “no.” Remember, when your schedule is full and you’re already feeling stressed, but you still find it hard to decline when asked for a favor, it’s time to say “no.” Whatever you decide, take responsibility for your actions. If you’ve promised someone an answer by a specific date, meet the deadline; if you promised to help but realize you’re unable to keep the commitment, be honest and inform them.
Dr. Julie Wood is the Medical Director for Optum Idaho, a health care company that manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She is a board certified general adult psychiatrist with 8 years post graduate clinical and administrative experience in community, managed care and residential level of care experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.