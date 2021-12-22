GRANGEVILLE – Republican candidate for governor of Idaho, Ed Humphreys, will be at the Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route, on Wednesday, Jan. 5 for a meet and greet. Join for conversation and questions beginning at 6 p.m. Pizza will be served at the event. RSVP at 208-918-8859.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.