GRANGEVILLE – Republican candidate for governor of Idaho, Ed Humphreys, will be at the Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route, on Wednesday, Jan. 5 for a meet and greet. Join for conversation and questions beginning at 6 p.m. Pizza will be served at the event. RSVP at 208-918-8859.

