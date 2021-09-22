GRANGEVILLE — Idaho Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys will speak in Grangeville next week.
The town hall meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, 318 East Main Street. Myra Pearce will also present a patriotic music selection.
