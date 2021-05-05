GRANGEVILLE — Cristy Imus, president of PEO Chapter BV, presented Tindy Hunter, of Clearwater, the $1,000 Sharon Clark Nursing Scholarship for 2021.
Hunter is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Lewis Clark State College. A nontraditional student, she began her involvement in the medical field when she served in various capacities including medic and trainer during her 13 years in the Army. She is the mother of three with her youngest, Sydney, graduating from high school this year.
Sharon Rupe Clark, sister to Grangeville’s Eldene Wasem, graduated from Grangeville High School in 1953. Receiving a scholarship from the Soroptimists helped her complete her nursing degree. Wasem said funding this yearly scholarship for a nursing student is her way of paying it forward. She lives in LaFayette, Calif., but considers Grangeville home. Clark has contributed $1,000 to a local nursing student since 2015.
PEO is a women’s organization and has focused on providing educational opportunities for women for more than 100 years.
