GRANGEVILLE — Pat Hunter, of Kooskia, will speak and sing at the Encouragers meeting Thursday, April 6, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.

A retired educator, Hunter was born and spent her early life in Arkansas and Oklahoma. She met her husband in Canada, where they were staff members at Prairie Bible Institute before moving to Idaho.

