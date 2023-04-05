GRANGEVILLE — Pat Hunter, of Kooskia, will speak and sing at the Encouragers meeting Thursday, April 6, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.
A retired educator, Hunter was born and spent her early life in Arkansas and Oklahoma. She met her husband in Canada, where they were staff members at Prairie Bible Institute before moving to Idaho.
After retirement, she became involved in fundraising for a ministry devoted to saving people from sex trafficking by using her crafting skills. She now has a network of crafters who make items available to consumers by donations to the Rescue Her organization. They have been able to raise thousands of dollars for that cause through bazaars, farmers’ markets, personal sales, and other outlets.
Pat and her husband have experienced God’s mercy after he was severely injured in auto accident May 7, 2021. He is finally able to lead a normal life again after months of treatment and healing. The Hunters attend The Life Center church in Kamiah, and have three adult sons and seven grandchildren.
