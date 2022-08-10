Idaho County Fair Royalty members 2022 are (front, L-R) first princess Kaylee Graves, queen Chloe Rowland and second princess Riley Enneking; and 2023 candidates (back, L-R) Payton Brown, Makenna York, Abbie Frei and Gracelynn Missman.
COTTONWOOD — “So many amazing people have helped us this year,” said Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe Rowland.
Rowland spoke at the royalty dinner event, held at Cottonwood Community Hall, Thursday, Aug. 4. There, the three members of this year’s court spoke, as well as the four contestants vying for royalty positions for 2022-23. Earlier in the day, the girls were interviewed by out-of-town judges Audra Cochran, Michelle Koepl and Roger Nelson.
Rowland, who will be a senior at Prairie High School this fall, went on to thank her family, specifically her parents, Brent and Tara Rowland, and her two younger sisters.
“When I go to college, I will definitely miss my sisters, my best friends,” she said. She gave the advice to future members of fair royalty to “be yourself, be confident and work hard.”
First princess Kaylee Graves of Kooskia admitted that, before last year, she had “never been interviewed.”
And although, “trying on dresses for three days,” may not have been her thing, she laughed, she cherishes the experiences the year brought her. She is a junior at Clearwater Valley High School, the daughter of Doug and Susan Graves.
Second princess Riley Enneking, who will be a senior at PHS this fall, is the daughter of Bob and Jennifer Enneking.
“As soon as the three of us had a group hug after crowning last year at the fair, I knew it was going to be a great year — and it was,” she smiled.
Candidates Payton Brown, Abbie Frei, Gracelynn Missman and Makenna York each gave a speech at the event. All four talked about the positive influences of both 4-H and their families on their lives.
Brown talked about her move from Washington to Idaho when she was in middle school.
“I never dreamed I would have the opportunities I have here — but it’s been incredible,” she said. She is a junior at Grangeville High School, the daughter of Nichole Howe and Jacob Brown.
Frei created an ice-cream sundae during her speech, comparing the different ingredients to the people and activities that make up the fair.
“The sprinkles add texture and character, like the people of Idaho County,” she said. She is the daughter of Steve and Kristi Frei and is also a junior at GHS.
Missman is a homeschooled junior and the daughter of Amy Missman of Cottonwood.
“Through 4-H I have learned an incredible work ethic,” she said, adding that “during very difficult times, 4-H quite literally saved my life.”
“I’m hooked on the Idaho County Fair,” GHS sophomore Makenna York smiled, relaying stories about her first fair and 4-H experiences, not all picture-perfect.
“But through each experience, I learned and grew,” she said. She is the daughter of Eric and Heidi York.
The new Idaho County Fair Queen will be crowned Friday at the fair, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., in the Schmidt Building. The public is invited to attend.
