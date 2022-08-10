Idaho County Fair Royalty members and candidates 2022 photo

Idaho County Fair Royalty members 2022 are (front, L-R) first princess Kaylee Graves, queen Chloe Rowland and second princess Riley Enneking; and 2023 candidates (back, L-R) Payton Brown, Makenna York, Abbie Frei and Gracelynn Missman.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

COTTONWOOD — “So many amazing people have helped us this year,” said Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe Rowland.

Rowland spoke at the royalty dinner event, held at Cottonwood Community Hall, Thursday, Aug. 4. There, the three members of this year’s court spoke, as well as the four contestants vying for royalty positions for 2022-23. Earlier in the day, the girls were interviewed by out-of-town judges Audra Cochran, Michelle Koepl and Roger Nelson.

2022 Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe Rowland photo

Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe Rowland of Cottonwood welcomes people to the 2022 royalty dinner.
Abbie Frei photo

Idaho County Fair 2023 royalty candidate Abbie Frei puts the chocolate sauce on her sundae during her speech.
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments