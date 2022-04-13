Several social media sites, including BuzzFeed, Reddit and Twitter, have memes and lists for the topic “I was today years old when I … .” An example of this: “I was today years old when I learned the ‘st’ in 1st, the ‘nd’ in 2nd and the ‘rd’ in 3rd are because of the last two letters of each word — first, second and third.”
With that in mind, here’s a list of things some people have learned late in life or are just learning. Will you be “today years old” when you learn some of these things?
∙When someone says, “break a leg” to a person auditioning for a part, it’s because they “hope you end up in the cast.”
∙“Be there or be square,” is said because you won’t be “a-round.”
∙A division symbol is just a blank fraction with dots standing in for the numerator and denominator.
∙”This little piggy went to the market,” does NOT refer to that little piggy going shopping …
∙When someone tells you to “hold your horses,” they are telling you to “be stable.”
∙The state of California has a larger population than all of Canada.
∙The painting “American Gothic,” depicts a farmer and his daughter. (You know, the couple standing in front of a home with a pitchfork).
∙Disney’s Goofy has a full name: George Geef. Goofy is a nickname.
∙The term “butt-load” is actually a form of measurement and equals 477 liters.
∙”Footage” refers to the fact that motion picture film was measured in feet.
∙Flames do not have shadows (now everyone is going to see if this is real, right? Be careful!)
∙The scalloped ridges on the edges of crackers are not just for looks: they’re put here so you can slice the perfect piece of cheese (yep, I tried it with Ritz and regular saltines).
∙An eggplant gets its name because when it grows, it is actually shaped like an egg.
∙KFC’s Twitter account only follows 11 people: the five Spice Girls and six random guys named “Herb.” (Get it? The famous chicken is made with “11 herbs and spices.”) The first person to notice this was sent a painting of himself holding a drumstick while riding the Colonel piggyback. You can’t make this stuff up.
∙Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek, almost quit the show after one season, but was persuaded to stay on by Martin Luther King Jr., who felt the role was important to the Civil Rights Movement.
∙In the early 1990s, Whatcom County in the state of Washington, unanimously passed a resolution declaring the region a Sasquatch Protection and Refuge Area (I had to add this one because it’s where I was born and raised).
∙Giraffes have blue tongues.
∙There’s a village in Norway called Hell, and it freezes over every winter.
∙At just 135 words, George Washington’s second inaugural address (March 4, 1793) remains the shortest ever delivered.
∙ The term “honeymoon” comes from the Middle Ages when a newly married couple was provided with enough honey wine to last for the first month of their married life.
There are so many fun and quirky facts out there that we could go on and on here. However, you probably know how to search Google, too. Hey, guess, what? I was today years old (that’s 53) when I learned it’s impossible to lick your elbow! (You didn’t really just try that, did you?)
