GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville United Methodist Church Youth Class and Children’s Church will begin Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Youth Class includes fifth grade and older. Children’s Church includes fourth grade and younger. Classes are Bible-based, and discussions will include how to apply Bible teachings to everyday life. Craft activities and games are also included.
A free Ice Cream Social and Open House at the church is planned for Sept. 10 at noon after the church service and classes. The community is invited, and a tour of our classrooms will be available.
