Any high school student, residing in Idaho County, has the opportunity to receive a $2,000 cash scholarship from Idaho County Farm Bureau (ICFB) by reading and taking a test on the book, The 5,000 Year Leap, by W. Cleon Skousen.
It is an objective (multiple choice and true/false) exam. If they obtain a score above 70 percent, they can then compete for the highest score in their school district. One scholarship for each of the three school districts is given in Idaho County, for a total of $6,000.
According to ICFB, the purpose of the scholarship is threefold: to aid financially to those who plan on attending college; to expose students to a true patriotic viewpoint concerning government, economics and history: this book explains the Founding Father’s 28 basic principles for the writing of the Constitution of the United States, based on natural law and Christianity; and to create a competitive and objective scholarship that rewards personal industry and academic excellence.
For information, contact ICFB board member Sherry Nuxoll at fsnuxoll@gmail.com or 208-451-5166.
