ICGS members photo

Pictured are Bob Johnson, deputy director, members of the Idaho County Genealogical Society, Pam Richardson, ICGS president Myrna DeHaas,, and ICGS vice-president Jeannie Hafer.

 Photo courtesy of Toni Baker, ICGS treasurer

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society presented the Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center with a memorial binder of obituaries of those who did not made it home from the wars, or who died later after returning home.

The binder contains WWI, WWII, and other war obituaries; an article on Alice Nau, one of the “Rosie the Riveters”; a telegram from a soldier and photo, along with some of the fly-ins out at the Grangeville Airport, plus much more.

