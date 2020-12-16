Idaho County Recycling has some new guidelines currently.
Due to changes in the market, Idaho County Recycling is only able to accept cardboard, newspaper and inserts, steel/aluminum cans and books (no magazines, office/mixed paper or shredded paper, etc.).
Pacific Steel & Recycling in Lewiston will accept the paper ICR cannot recycle. They also accept plastic bottles Nos. 1 and 2, but no food containers. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (close at dark).
