GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Republicans (ICR) will host a town hall meeting on Saturday, April 29, at the Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route, starting at 2 p.m. with speakers presenting at 2:30 pm. Senator Cindy Carlson and Representative Mike Kingsley are the speakers for this event.
Carlson and Kingsley will discuss and give a review of this year’s Idaho Legislative session, as well as their own work in the state capital.
