GRANGEVILLE ­— As part of the “Growing our Understanding” series, the new Ida-Lew director, Tim McDonald, will be guest speaker at the Tuesday, Oct. 26, meeting of the Idaho County Democrats. For many years, Ida-Lew has been central to economic development in Idaho and Lewis counties. McDonald will give an overview of the Ida-Lew program followed by audience questions. The public is invited to attend this informational session at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route, beginning at 6 p.m.

