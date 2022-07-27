COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County 4-H Demonstration Contest was held Wednesday, July 6, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. All demonstrations were judged on the organization of the information presented, accuracy and practicality of the information presented, and the delivery of the information. Thirty-one demonstrations were given. The top demonstration awards will be presented at the Idaho County Fair in August.
The Table Setting Contest was also held in conjunction with the demonstrations. Eighteen 4-H members participated in the contest. The top table setting awards will also be given at the Idaho County Fair in August.
