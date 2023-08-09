About 20 kids participated in the annual Idaho County 4-H Horse Show, held at the Border Days Arena Saturday, July 29.
4-H groups participating included Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club; Cottonwood Saddliers 4-H Club; Rough Riders 4-H Club (Grangeville); and Riggins Canyon 4-H Club.
Horse Show Trophy Winners
Fitting & Showing: junior champion-James Lustig; reserve-Gage Kaschmitter; intermediate champion-Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Alanna Brandt; senior champion-Lillianne Lustig; reserve-Lilly Missman
Over-All Fitting & Showing: grand champion-James Lustig; reserve-Lilly Missman.
Western Equitation: junior champion-James Lustig; intermediate champion-Kennedy Wilson; reserve-Alanna Brandt; senior champion-Alaina Lustig.
Over-All Western Equitation: grand champion-Alaina Lustig; reserve-James Lustig.
Ranch Horse Reining: junior champion-Karly Fogleman; intermediate champion-Kennedy Wilson; reserve-Adelyn Morgan; senior champion-Lillianne Lustig; reserve-Alaina Lustig.
Trail Class: junior champion-Karly Fogleman; reserve-Charlee Stanzak; intermediate champion-Alanna Brandt; reserve-Evelyn Gehring; senior champion-Alaina Lustig; reserve-Lillianne Lustig.
Poles Race: junior champion-Gage Kaschmitter; reserve-James Lustig; intermediate champion-Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Kennedy Wilson.
Figure 8 Race: junior champion-Gage Kaschmitter; reserve-James Lustig; intermediate champion- Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Kennedy Wilson; senior champion-Lilly Missman.
Keyhole Race: junior champion-Avery Duman; reserve-James Lustig; intermediate champion-Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Kennedy Wilson; senior champion-Lilly Missman; reserve-Alaina Lustig.
Flag Race: junior champion-Gage Kaschmitter; reserve-James Lustig; intermediate champion-Kennedy Wilson; reserve-Kendall Fogleman; senior champion-Lilly Missman; reserve-Alaina Lustig.
Barrel Race: junior champion-James Lustig; reserve-Karly Fogleman; intermediate champion-Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Alaina Lustig; senior champion-Lilly Missman.
