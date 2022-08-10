Kendall Fogelman with horse photo

Kendall Fogelman of Grangeville is the Idaho County Overall Grand Champion in Fitting and Showing for the Idaho County 4-H Horse Show, held July 30. She will now move on to the Idaho County Fair where she will compete in the Round Robin fitting and showing event Friday afternoon, Aug. 19.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — The 2022 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show was held Saturday, July 30, at the Grangeville Border Days Arena. 18 4-H members participated in the show to complete their 4-H project. The judge for the show was Tamera Sigears of Deer Park, Wash. Taylor McColloch of Grangeville was the Trail Class judge.

4-H members competed in Fitting and Showing, Western, English, and Bareback Equitation, Ranch Horse Reining and Hunter/Jumper as well as a Pleasure Trail Course, and Western Games. All competing 4-H’ers were awarded blue, red, or white ribbons.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments