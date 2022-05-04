COTTONWOOD — Prairie Community Library will host a presentation and book signing by Idaho County Author Sue Tidwell of Cottonwood. She will discuss her book “Cries of the Savanna.” This is set for Monday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m., in Cottonwood Community Center, 507 King St.

