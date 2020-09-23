The Idaho County Republican Party Central Committee, shocked by the nationwide abuse of police departments, decided they needed to take a stand. Three billboards -- two in Grangeville and one in Riggins -- make their case to passing motorists: “Idaho County Backs The Blue.”
Said the party’s chairman, James Rockwell, “This is a very important effort. The rioting, looting and destruction in our major cities is out of control. Our leaders there seem paralyzed by the mob, the flames and the politics. This is an America we don’t recognize. We won’t recognize.” He went on to say, “The entire committee feels very strongly about these billboards, and the message they send. We want our law enforcement officers to know we believe in the rule of law, and we believe in them. We want them to know Idaho County backs the blue.”
To help defray the cost of the billboards, the party is raffling three guns. Raffle tickets are available at B & B Bargain Store, Walkers Jewelry, LPL Financial, Ulmer’s Insurance, and Rae Brothers.
