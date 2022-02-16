Debbie Critchfield, Republican candidate for Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction, released her county cochairs list last week, which covers all 44 counties. Local election chairs lead their communities' efforts to elect Critchfield.
For Idaho County, chairs are Senator Carl Crabtree, Bernadette Edwards, Jim Chmelik, James Rockwell, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.