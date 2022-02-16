Debbie Critchfield, Republican candidate for Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction, released her county cochairs list last week, which covers all 44 counties. Local election chairs lead their communities' efforts to elect Critchfield.

For Idaho County, chairs are Senator Carl Crabtree, Bernadette Edwards, Jim Chmelik, James Rockwell, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments