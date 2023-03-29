GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Democrats will gather at the Soltman Center in Grangeville on Saturday, April 1, for a “no-foolery” meeting. A premeeting “Nibbles and Java” social time will be from 12:45-1:15 p.m. followed by the session, which will end at 3 p.m. For information, call 208-983-2821 (leave a message).
Discussions will cover participation in a potential political forum, an update on central Idaho’s Stibnite Mine, the work of the Action Team related to the legislative session and local events, a report on the recent Frank Church dinner and state central committee proceedings, a search for new ICDP officers, preliminary plans for the annual June Picnic and a follow-up on the newsletter mailing.
