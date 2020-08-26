CONSTRUCTED CLOTHING AWARDS: Beginner-Bethany Stowell, Halee Rowland, Ella McLeod; Intermediate-Alaina Lustig, Josie Graves; Advanced-Mattie Lustig, Olivia Klapprich, Halle Klapprich;
MAKING THE MOST OF ME AWARDS: Beginner-Mikayla Rowland, Presley Schoo, Brynnley York; Intermediate-Halee Rowland, Autumn Martinez, Olivia Graves; Advanced-Miranda Klapprich, Chloe Rowland, Ellea Uhlenkott;
TOP MODEL AWARDS: Constructed Clothing – Beginner-Halee Rowland, Intermediate-Alaina Lustig, Advanced-Mattie Lustig; Making the Most of Me – Beginner-Presley School, Intermediate-Mikayla Rowland, Advanced-Dani Sonnen;
TOP FOODS AWARDS: Beginner-Halee Rowland, Kennedy Riener, Catherine Seubert; Intermediate-Jocelyn Bray, Kaylee Graves, Sarah Lustig; Advanced-Rachel Sonnen;
TOP CAKE DECORATING: Beginner-Rachel Sonnen, Mikayla Rowland, Clarise Rehder; Intermediate-Harlee Brannan, Halle Klapprich, Reagan Brannan; Advanced-Reenah Williams, Chloe Rowland;
CANDACE JOHNSTON TOP FOODS AWARD: Top Over-All Foods Project-Reenah Williams;
TOP TABLE SETTING AWARD: Junior-Mikayla Rowland; Intermediate-Makenna York; Senior-Chloe Rowland;
TOP FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCE DEMONSTRATION AWARDS: Junior-Mikayla Rowland; Intermediate-Halee Rowland; Senior-Cloe Rowland;
FRIENDS OF 4-H AWARDS: The recipients of the Friends of 4-H Awards must be currently enrolled in their 5th year (or more) their project area, be entering their Sophomore year of High School. MAKING THE MOST OF ME-Chloe Rowland-Luggage; SEWING-Olivia Klapprich-Sewing Machine; FOODS-Halle Klapprich-Mixer;
IDAHO COUNTY VOLUNTEER LEADERS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD: Shari Chaffee;
2020 4-H SPECIALTY PROJECT AWARDS: Leathercraft-Will Sonnen; Woodworking-Ray Terhaar; Photography-Jocelyn Bray; Outstanding Leadership-Olivia Klapprich; Top Citizenship Washington Focus Project-Chloe Rowland; Know Your Government Project-Chloe Rowland;
CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC EDUCATION DIVISION-Olivia Klapprich-Leadership; COMMUNICATIONS & EXPRESSIVE ARTS DIVISION-Will Sonnen-Leathercraft, Alaina Lustig-Leathercraft; FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES-Kaylee Doughty-Quilting; ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION & EARTH SCIENCES-Lauren Graves-Shooting Sports; SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY DIVISION-Sam Rehder-Welding, Jocelyn Bray-Vet Science 2;
TOP SPECIALTY DEMONSTRATION AWARDS: Intermediate-Rayne Martinez; Senior-Olivia Klapprich;
FITTING & SHOWING: BEEF-Grand Champion-Mason Klapprich, Reserve Champion-Riley Enneking; Junior Grand Champion-Maggie Nuxoll, Junior Reserve Champion-Mikayla Rowland; Intermediate Grand Champion-Rebecca Seubert, Junior Reserve Champion-Levi Gehring; Senior Grand Champion-Mason Klapprich, Senior Reserve Champion-Riley Enneking; DAIRY BEEF: Grand Champion-Sierra Oliver; BUCKET CALF: Grand Champion-Harlee Brannan; SHEEP: Grand Champion-Naomi Connolley, Reserve Champion-Taylor Bransford; Junior Grand Champion-Avery Kehler, Junior Reserve Champion-Maylee Wasem; Intermediate Grand Champion-Natalie Goeckner, Reserve Champion-Rylee Walters; Senior Grand Champion-Naomi Connolley, Senior Reserve Champion-Taylor Bransford; MARKET SWINE: Grand Champion-Taryn Godfrey, Reserve Champion-Hailey Hanson; Junior Grand Champion-Tyra Lefebvre, Junior Reserve Champion-Capri Hagen; Intermediate Grand Champion-Hailey Hanson, Intermediate Reserve Champion-Keiran Gallagher; Senior Grand Champion-Taryn Godfrey, Senior Reserve Champion-Wesley Munger; RABBIT: Grand Champion-Makenna York, Reserve Champion-Rayne Martinez; POULTRY: Grand Champion-Jayden Funderburg, Reserve Champion-Evelyn Ward; GOAT: Grand Champion-Gracelynn Missman, Reserve Champion-Rachel Hammond; DOG SHOWMANSHIP: Grand Champion-Julia Rehder, Reserve Champion-Levi Stowell; DOG OBEDIENCE: Grand Champion-Madison Pottenger, Reserve Champion-Raney Walters; ROUND ROBIN SHOWMANSHIP: Grand Champion-Sierra Oliver, Reserve Champion-Gracelyn Missman;
QUALITY: MARKET BEEF: Grand Champion-Mason Klapprich, Reserve Champion-Riley Enneking; BEEF HEIFER: Grand Champion-Kane McIntire; COW/CALF: Grand Champion-Chloe Rowland, Reserve Champion-Hailey Hanson; BUCKET CALF: Harlee Brannan; DAIRY: Grand Champion-Chloe Rowland; SWINE: Grand Champion-Sawyer Astle, Reserve Champion-Tamden Pecarovich; MARKET LAMB: Grand Champion-Taylor Bransford, Reserve Champion-Audrey Tucker; BREEDING EWE: Grand Champion-Hayli Goicoa, Reserve Champion-Brooke Bennett; MARKET GOAT: Grand Champion-Miranda Klapprich, Reserve Champion-Grace Kaschmitter; BREEDING GOAT: Grand Champion-Mikayla Rowland, Reserve Champion-Halee Rowland; PET GOAT: Grand Champion-Rachel Hammond, Reserve Champion-Gracelyn Missman; RABBIT: Grand Champion-Annaleigh Cook, Reserve Champion-Onnolee Puderbaugh; POULTRY: Grand Champion-Jayden Funderburg, Reserve Champion-Frances Ward;
4-H LIVESTOCK JUDGING CONTEST
1st Place-Lee Forsmann, 2nd Place-Laney Forsmann, 3rd Place-Dani Sonnen, 4th Place-Rachel Ball, 5th Place-Hope Schwartz;
RATE OF GAIN CONTEST: Beef Steer-Mikayla Rowland, Market Lamb-Catherine Seubert, Market Swine-Morgan Pack;
TOP LIVESTOCK RECORD BOOK AWARDS: Junior-Mikayla Rowland, Intermediate-Rebecca Seubert, Senior-Madison Shears;
TOP HORSE RECORD BOOK AWARD: Sarah Lustig; TOP SECRETARY BOOK: Lauren Graves; TOP AGRICULTURAL DEMONSTRATION: Junior-Reid Duclos, Intermediate-Makenna York, Senior-Halle Klapprich; 4-H HERDSMANSHIP AWARD: Cottonwood Saddliers; TOP COMMUNITY SERVICE PROJECT POSTER: Kamiah/Woodland Livestock; OUTSTANDING HEREFORD AWARD: Riley Enneking; LARGEST PERCENTAGE OF BEEF PROJECTS: Camas Livestock; CHAMPION BREEDING BEEF FEMALE AWARDS: Hailey Hanson, Chloe Rowland; TOP FEEDER PIG PROJECT AWARD: 1st-Terry Eich, 2nd-David Farmer; TOP OVER-ALL SWINE PROJECT AWARD: Sawyer Astle; SHEEP-Taylor Bransford; BEEF-Mason Klapprich; AGRICULTURE-Chloe Rowland; DAVE KLAPPRICH MEMORIAL AWARD-Jessie Sonnen; IDAHO COUNTY 4-H ACHIEVEMENT AWARD SCHOLARSHIP-Jessie Sonnen; SENIOR MUGS: 5 GRADUATING SENIOR 4-H MEMBERS: Ciara Chaffee (10yrs), Jade Allman (2yrs), Jessie Sonnen (10yrs), Nathan Reuter (11yrs).
