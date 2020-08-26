COTTONWOOD – At the close of the Idaho County Fair, the annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale recognized its champions, and pulled in a higher gross than the 2019 sale.
According to Jim Church, Idaho County Extension Agent, 30 fewer animals were sold in this year’s sale; however, gross receipts were $78,140 higher than last year.
For the 2020 sale, a total 175 animals were sold, and the total sale was $329,961.80.
Breakdown is as follows:
51 lambs were sold; $11.31 per pound average price, $1,427.49 per head average price, and $72,802.00 gross.
Three goats were sold; $17.35 per pound average price, $1,324.67 per head average price, and $3,974.00 gross.
96 hogs were sold; $6.25 per pound average price, $1,688.79 per head average price, and $162,124.00 gross.
25 steers were sold; $2.75 per pound average price, $3,642.47 per head average price, and $91,061.80 gross.
Of the sales, the following were donated: four hogs and one steer to the local food banks, two hogs to the Grangeville Senior Center, one hog to Prairie Mountain Nutrition, and one hog to the Idaho County Veterans’ Outreach and Community Center in Grangeville.
Sale champions were as follows: swine grand champion Sawyer Astle of Grangeville, swine reserve champion Tamden Pecarovich of Grangeville, beef grand champion Mason Klapprich of Grangeville, beef reserve champion Riley Enneking of Cottonwood, sheep grand champion Taylor Bransford of Grangeville, sheep reserve champion Audrey Tucker of Riggins, goat grand champion Miranda Klapprich of Cottonwood, and goat reserve champion Grace Kaschmitter of Craigmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.