ART: Best of show- Pearl Maxner; Award of Merit – Tiffany Forsmann; CIAA Idaho Landscape Award- Marlene O’Neill;
BAKED GOODS: Best of Show- Elayne Murphy; Award of Merit- Shari Chaffee;
CROCHETING: Best of Show- Renee Wright; Award of Merit – Phyliss Gilmore;
HORTICULTURE-FLOWERS: Best of Show- Elayne Murphy; Award of Merit – Millie Wimer;
ARTISTIC ARRANGEMENT: Best of Show- Cheryln Pankey; Award of Merit – Cheryln Pankey;
VALLEY GARDEN CLUB AWARD: Best Horticulture Entry- Karen Wisdom; Artistic Arrangement- Cheryln Pankey;
FOOD PRESERVATION: Best of Show- Millie Wimer; Best of Show Dehydrated- Linda Morrison; Award of Merit- Millie Wimer; Award of Merit Dehydrated – Linda Morrison;
JR. DIVISION: Best of Show – Kaylee Doughty; Award of Merit-Monica Goeckner;
HOBBIES: Adult-Best of Show- Patrick Bennett- chain saw cross; Award of Merit- George Arnzen;
HORTICULTURE-VEGETABLES – FRUITS: Best of Show- Linda Morrison – Tomatillo;
Award of Merit- Alli Bransford – Creature Feature;
KNITTED ARTICLES: Best of Show- Elayne Murphy; Award of Merit- Kate Dahlsrud;
NEEDLEWORK: Best of Show- Joan Hall; Award of Merit- Chris Agee;
PHOTOGRAPHY: Best of Show- Junior Division-Kate Foster; Award of Merit- Junior Division – Owen McIntire; Best of Show- Young Adult- Jolleen Noble; Award of Merit- Young Adult-Xavier Suarez; Best of Show – Adult- Elizabeth Bolan; Award of Merit-Adult-Rachel Foster;
QUILTS: Best of Show- Christina Doughty; Award of Merit- Joan Hall;
SEW-CIETY QUILTING AWARDS: 1st Kaylee Doughty; 2nd Kaylee Doughty; 3rd Dani Sonnen;
JR, DIVISION: Best of Show – Kaylee Doughty; Award of Merit – Chloe Rowland;
SEWING: Best of Show- Polly Hollandsworth; Award of Merit- Elayne Murphy;
CASH AND CARRY FRESH PRESERVING AWARDS ADULT: FRUITS-1. Bonnie Gehring; 2. Deborah Wassmuth; VEGETABLES- 1. Millie Wimer; 2. Linda Morrison; PICKLES- 1. Millie Wimer; 2. Cheri Johns; JAM- 1. Cheri Johns; 2. Deborah Wassmuth; JELLY- 1. None; 2. Nita Musick;
CASH AND CARRY FRESH PRESERVING AWARDS YOUTH: VEGETABLES – Aubree Geis; WHEAT GROWER AWARDS: BREADS- 1. Nita Musick; CAKES- 1. Shari Chaffee;
COOKIES- 1. Travis Mader; PIES- 1. Nita Musick; SOURDOUGH- 1. Darbie Duclos
